Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.21

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,693,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,618,000.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

