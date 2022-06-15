Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.91

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.91 and last traded at $96.91, with a volume of 506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,806,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

