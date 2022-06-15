VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH stock opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.