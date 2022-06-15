Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,667 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 558,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

