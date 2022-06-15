Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.63 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $2.10 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.