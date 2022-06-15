V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,012,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

