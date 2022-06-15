Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
