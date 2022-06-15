Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

