Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.92

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 27423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,019,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after buying an additional 177,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 288,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.