United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. 41,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

