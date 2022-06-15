UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $216.04 or 0.00996546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $110,388.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,681 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

