Ultra Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.36 million and $2.17 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,102.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00555136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00245316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029889 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005813 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

