Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

