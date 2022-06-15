Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
