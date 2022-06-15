TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $243,335.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

