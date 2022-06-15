TRON (TRX) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 31% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,529,000,294 coins and its circulating supply is 92,528,961,492 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

