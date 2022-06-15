Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.05

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 137005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.