Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.05

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 137005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

