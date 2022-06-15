Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 50,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,621. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

