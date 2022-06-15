TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TANNZ opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.