Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Tranchess has a market cap of $21.58 million and $17.88 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,087.36 or 0.99968601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00018986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

