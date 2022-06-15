TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.
Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 485,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,531. The stock has a market cap of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.