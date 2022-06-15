TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 485,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,531. The stock has a market cap of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

