TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.57

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

