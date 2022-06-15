TOWER 24-Hour Volume Tops $89,206.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $729,787.13 and approximately $89,206.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,056.77 or 1.00081269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00109078 BTC.

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

