Toroso Investments LLC Takes $76.55 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,546,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

