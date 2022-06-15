Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.