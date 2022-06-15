Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,890,000.

SCHD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

