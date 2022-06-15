Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys Shares of 39,355 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000. Twilio makes up 2.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

