THORChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $101.44 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $613.78 million and approximately $101.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

