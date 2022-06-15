The First National Bank of Groton Plans Dividend of $8.90 (OTC:FIGR)

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 8.90 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of OTC:FIGR opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. First National Bank of Groton has a 1 year low of $500.00 and a 1 year high of $500.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.00.
First National Bank of Groton Company Profile (Get Rating)
