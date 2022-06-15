Tharisa plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.39 (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:THS opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of £370.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

