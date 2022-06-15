TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head-To-Head Review

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.56 $103.33 million $0.02 236.62 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.23 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -6.75

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 0.53% 6.51% 1.61% Par Pacific -3.02% -23.23% -1.80%

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

