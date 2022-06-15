Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) fell 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 450,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,028,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
