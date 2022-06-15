TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TCBC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

