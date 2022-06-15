Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

