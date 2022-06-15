Stuart James King Sells 65,000 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,554.10.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Stuart James King sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stuart James King sold 3,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

CWC opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.57. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

CWC Energy Services ( CVE:CWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.