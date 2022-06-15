Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 6,074 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.