Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Up 83.7% in May

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STRNW opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

In other news, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg bought 18,000 shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 5,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Shape bought 15,000 shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,930.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

