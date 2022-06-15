StockNews.com Lowers USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

