StockNews.com Lowers Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Hold

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.66. 393,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.36. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

