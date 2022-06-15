StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

