StockNews.com Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.