StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

