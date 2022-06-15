StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE IO opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
