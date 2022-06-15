StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.