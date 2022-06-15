StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
