StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

