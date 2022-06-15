Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 0.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.56 ($16.21) and last traded at €14.87 ($15.49). 6,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.84 ($15.46).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.21 ($26.26).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.63 and a 200-day moving average of €18.19.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.