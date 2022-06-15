Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.92

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 112824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.13) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

