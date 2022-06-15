SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$30.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock.
SSRM opened at C$23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.73. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$18.08 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94.
About SSR Mining (Get Rating)
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
