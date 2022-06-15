Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $612-618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.37.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

