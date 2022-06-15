SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.84

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 83786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

