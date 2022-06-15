SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPTN. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

