SORA Validator Token (VAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,902.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $28,721.78 and $10,902.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SORA Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,078.80 or 1.00143095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00029435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00019046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.