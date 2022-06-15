SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,031 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 4,836,508 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.